Ayatollah Arafi outlines eight civilizational lessons from Iranian nation's resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: In his Friday prayer sermon in Qom, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi delineated eight civilizational and global lessons drawn from the Iranian nation's "Resistance," asserting that the world has now understood its value. He defined resistance as an intelligent, social, and active patience aimed at realizing grand ideals, a path Iran has embraced to move towards a new Islamic civilization.

Speaking at the Quds Prayer Hall on August 7, 2026, the Imam of Friday prayers in Qom stated that the recent war and the great civilizational campaign of the Resistance imparted universal lessons.

Lesson 1: The Collapse of Morality in the Contemporary World

Ayatollah Arafi declared the first lesson to be the total collapse of the moral system in the modern world, with enemies transgressing all values. He noted that history has never witnessed such ethical decay, as dominant powers are devoid of even minimal moral standards. While the people of Europe and America have voiced their disgust, these popular outcries have been ignored by hegemonic powers, who continue their chain of atrocities.

Lesson 2: The Collapse of the International Legal System

The senior cleric stated that institutions like the UN Security Council have either remained silent in the face of oppression or have actively sided with the oppressors. He argued that the systems designed after World War II to ensure justice never materialized, and the global legal framework has now visibly collapsed, with arrogant powers turning the world into a jungle ruled by force.

Lesson 3: The True Face of the US and Zionists Exposed

Ayatollah Arafi emphasized that the previously hidden criminal nature of America and the Zionists is now nakedly apparent to everyone. He cited their extreme acts of child-killing, genocide, and the merciless targeting of military and civilian infrastructure across the region.

Lesson 4: The Invalidity of Any Negotiation

The Imam noted that while some minimal standards in dialogue once existed, the world has now seen these criminals tear up their initial treaties and promises. He concluded that one cannot rely on any of their words, and trusting them indicates either naivety or ulterior motives.

Lesson 5: The Futility of Borrowed Security

Ayatollah Arafi stated that regional governments have realized that borrowed security, begged from America, is useless. Addressing these nations directly, he warned: "As long as you stand with the enemies of Islam and Iran, the roar of our missiles will threaten you."

Lesson 6: The Glass Palace of America

The Friday prayer leader described the United States as residing in a "glass palace" built on shaky foundations. He asserted that despite all its media noise, the world witnessed how America fell short against Iran, the Axis of Resistance, and the Iranian nation.

Lesson 7: The Iranian Nation Will Never Retreat

Addressing Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, and their allies, Ayatollah Arafi declared that the vigilant and vengeance-seeking Iranian nation remains firmly committed to Islam, the Revolution, the Leadership, and its Armed Forces, and will never back down. He vowed that revenge for the blood of the martyred Leader of the Revolution and the martyrs of Iran and the Resistance awaits the enemies.

Lesson 8: The World Understands the Value of Resistance

Ayatollah Arafi highlighted that the world now comprehends the value of intelligent resistance. He stated that the enemy's dream of Iran's surrender has been buried, and instead, the enemy must surrender to the truth.

He further stressed that continuing this path requires awareness, courage, national unity, scientific progress, and an unshakeable allegiance to the guardianship of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. He underscored that military authority is a prerequisite for survival today and called for a jihadi management approach alongside necessary cultural reforms, particularly regarding the hijab and divine values.

In the first sermon, Ayatollah Arafi elaborated on the concept of resistance, describing it as an active, social patience reliant on dignity and perseverance. He stated that a nation possessing these qualities is undefeatable.

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