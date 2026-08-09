IRGC spokesman: Strait of Hormuz evolved into strategic instrument of power, war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi says that the Strait of Hormuz has evolved beyond an economic passage into a strategic instrument of power and war amid changing patterns of modern conflicts.

General Mohebbi made the remarks at a ceremony marking Journalists’ Day in Bandar Abbas attended by the commander of the IRGC Imam Sajjad Corps in Hormuzgan, the representative of the Leader of Ilamic Revolution in the provincial IRGC office and members of the media.

Mohebbi said geography, after years of being sidelined in military calculations, has returned forcefully to the center of warfare.

“Today, the media is not only a narrator of war, but itself one of the main and formative dimensions of the war,” he said, describing journalists as frontline officers in the cognitive battlefield.

Turning to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC spokesman said the waterway has become more than an economic corridor.

He said the Strait of Hormuz is now a “tool of power and war” in global confrontations.

Turning to the economic dimension, Mohebbi pointed to the global economy’s heavy dependence on regional resources and stressed the importance of Persian Gulf littoral states in producing strategic metals.

He said the production of printed circuit boards, which are essential to smartphones, servers and computer equipment, faced a crisis because of disruptions in the supply of raw materials.

Meanwhile, Mohebbi highlighted the cost advantage of Iran’s weapons in the conflict.

“One of our greatest successes in this battle is that we were able to use weapons that cost far less than the enemy’s equipment to defeat their very expensive systems and weapons; this means that we have prevailed over the enemy not only in terms of technology, but also in resource management,” he said.

The IRGC spokesman said the scale of the defeat carried multiple messages for the opposing side.

He said those messages extended beyond the battlefield to domestic actors aligned with the enemy and its allied countries, demonstrating what he described as the collapse of their claim to technological dominance.

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