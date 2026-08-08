Pres Pezeshkian: Iran seeks dialogue while refusing pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has defended Iran’s approach to negotiations with the United States and Europe, saying Tehran is prepared to pursue dialogue to protect its national interests but will not accept demands that undermine its sovereignty or defensive capabilities. He also stressed improved relations with neighboring countries, coordination with the country’s leadership and armed forces, and the need to prevent regional divisions amid the conflict involving Iran, the Israeli regim and the United States.

In the final part of an extensive address to the Iranian public, President Pezeshkian said Iran had not initiated the war and argued that Tehran’s decision to engage in negotiations was based on the need to safeguard national interests while avoiding unnecessary conflict. He rejected claims that his administration had pressured the country’s leadership into accepting negotiations, saying major decisions had been made with the approval and coordination of the leadership.

President Pezeshkian also said Iran had reached understandings with European representatives during diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving differences, but said that European countries ultimately failed to act independently. He said the issue of the snapback mechanism was subsequently pursued by European countries, despite earlier understandings reached during negotiations.

The Iranian president argued that diplomacy should not be viewed as incompatible with Iran’s defensive strength. He said negotiations could be useful when they helped secure Iran’s rights and interests, while stressing that Tehran would not accept the dismantling of its military and defense capabilities.

Iran does not intend to attack other countries, seize territory or expand its borders, he said, emphasizing that Iran’s objective was coexistence with neighboring countries. He contrasted this position with Israeli ambitions for territorial expansion.

President Pezeshkian also defended a diplomatic understanding reached after the conflict, saying Iran had secured significant outcomes and had not made unacceptable concessions. He said one of the issues involved the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran had agreed to allow vessels to pass under its regulations, while the other side was expected to fulfill its own commitments.

On Iran’s relations with its neighbors, President Pezeshkian said many longstanding problems had been resolved and relations had improved considerably.

He warned that the Israeli regim and the United States were seeking to bring Persian Gulf countries together against Iran and said Tehran was working to prevent such a development.

He stressed that Iran regarded Muslim countries as brothers and questioned why Muslim states should become involved in conflict with one another.

He also criticized internal divisions in Iran, saying disagreements could be exploited by external powers.

Addressing reports of disagreements between the government, the diplomatic apparatus and the armed forces over negotiations and the war, President Pezeshkian categorically rejected the claims. He said decisions had been made through the relevant national security structures and that the military and security institutions had accepted and supported them.

The government is completely coordinated with the military forces, he said, adding that officials considered supporting those forces a responsibility.

He also said there had been no disagreement between the government and military commanders over the diplomatic understanding.

President Pezeshkian further rejected reports of differences between himself and Iran’s Leader, saying his government had consistently acted in line with the leadership’s policies. He argued that maintaining unity among political, security and military institutions was essential for Iran to withstand external pressure and navigate its current regional and international challenges.

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