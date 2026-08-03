Iran marks second anniversary of Ismail Haniyeh's assassination by Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has marked the second anniversary of the assassination of former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, calling for immediate international action to end Israel’s impunity over crimes against the Palestinian people.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry paid tribute to Haniyeh, describing him as “the courageous leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and one of the pioneering fighters for the freedom and dignity of Palestine,” who was martyred “at the hands of the occupying and genocidal executioners” two years ago.

The statement said the Islamic Republic of Iran, alongside the global front of resistance against oppression, occupation, and colonialism, and in solidarity with the “patient and dignified” Palestinian nation, honors Haniyeh’s memory and remains committed to “the righteous path of resisting the oppression and occupation of the child-killing Zionist regime.”

The struggle, it said, would continue until the Palestinian people achieve their right to self-determination, the liberation of occupied Palestine, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital.

The ministry also stressed the need for “immediate and effective” action by the international community and the Muslim world to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

It underscored the legal and moral responsibility of all governments to confront Israeli impunity and bring what it called “genocidal criminals” to justice.

Haniyeh was assassinated by the Israeli regime on July 31, 2024, while he was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Pezeshkian.

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