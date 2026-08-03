Muslim Leaders Unite to Launch National Platform on Constitutional and Community Issues

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The decision was taken at the conclusion of a National Symposium on “Dialogue on Waqf and Uniform Civil Code” under the theme “Defending Constitutional Rights”, held at Hotel Arco Palace in Jaipur.

The proposal for the common platform was put forward by Maulana Ubaidullah Khan Azmi and received the support of a majority of the delegates attending the SDPI-sponsored symposium. The proposed platform aims to coordinate collective efforts on issues such as the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Waqf issue, the Vande Mataram Bill, and other matters affecting the Muslim community.

Maulana Azmi also suggested the formation of a committee to recommend an appropriate name for the proposed platform. The committee will coordinate with Muslim organisations across the country on issues concerning the community.

It was further decided to constitute specialised sub-committees comprising experts to address specific areas such as Waqf, hate crimes, legal affairs, social media, education, and other important issues facing Indian Muslims.

The symposium brought together religious scholars, legal experts, parliamentarians, advocates, academicians, journalists, political leaders, and representatives of civil society from different parts of the country to deliberate on the constitutional, legal, and social dimensions of the Waqf issue and the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

The participants resolved that constitutional rights must be defended through united and democratic efforts and that greater public awareness should be created across the country. They also stressed the need to preserve and strengthen India’s traditions of inclusiveness, pluralism, and social harmony through sustained grassroots initiatives.

The symposium was presided over by SDPI National President M.K. Faizy. Among those present were former MP and National Vice President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Ubaidullah Khan Azmi; National Vice President of the All India Shia Personal Law Board Zaheer Abbas Rizwi; National Vice President of the Welfare Party of India Mujtaba Farooq; Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court Shahid Hassan; Gaddi Nashin of Astana-e-Alia Khwaja Garib Nawaz Syed Sarwar Chishti; Advocate of the Supreme Court and National President of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat Feroze Ahmad; former MLA Aminul Islam; Director of Rahmani Foundation Fahad Rahmani; Editor of Muslim Mirror Syed Zubair Ahmad; Chief Editor of Millat Times Shams Tabrez Qasmi; State Vice President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Hafiz Manzoor Ali Khan; SDPI National Vice Presidents Mohammad Shafi and Sitaram Khoiwal; SDPI Madhya Pradesh State President Adv. Vidyaraj Malviya; and several other distinguished guests.