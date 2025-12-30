Shia Scholars Demand Enactment of Strict Law Against Mob Lynching

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the annual convention of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, held at the historic Asafi Imambara, demands were raised for stringent legislation to curb the growing incidents of mob lynching in the country.

The convention also called for the formation of a committee on the lines of the Sachar Committee to review the social and economic condition of the Shia community in India and to provide separate reservation for Shias. In the presence of clerics, preachers, and representatives of social organizations, several other demands were unanimously adopted.

The annual convention of the Shia Personal Law Board began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Addressing the gathering, Board President Maulana Saeem Mehdi expressed gratitude to the scholars, preachers, intellectuals, and office-bearers of various Anjumans who had come from different parts of the country and the state to attend the convention despite the severe cold. He also addressed the youth and explained the need for the formation of the Board.

Board General Secretary and spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas said that Hazrat Ali (A.S) had stated that the day people stop fighting for their rights is the day oppression begins. Therefore, one must continue to fight for one’s rights and place demands before the government.

Through the convention, the government was urged to reconsider the Uniform Civil Code; investigate corruption and the illegal sale of valuable properties in Waqf Boards, especially the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, and take strict action against those responsible; immediately address corruption in the Hussainabad Trust and restore the deteriorating condition of historic buildings; fully implement the constitutionally guaranteed right to education for daughters and the right to wear the hijab; and put pressure on the Saudi government to rebuild Jannat-ul-Baqi and the shrines of the Imams located in the holy city of Madinah.