5th International Conference of Al-Aqsa Call kicks off in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The fifth edition of the International Conference of Al-Aqsa Call has kicked off in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, drawing delegations and prominent figures from various countries.

The conference began on Saturday. According to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news network, this year’s event focuses on the role of media and narrative-building in supporting the Palestinian cause, while drawing inspiration from the principles and values of the movement of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

The movement refers to the school of thought of the third Shia imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH), which stresses freedom and refuses to give in to oppression.

The conference is held as Muslim pilgrims are preparing to commemorate Arbaeen, the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH). This year, Arbaeen falls on August 4.

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