Iran establishes two temporary air routes with Iraq for Arbaeen flights

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has established two temporary air routes with Iraq to increase flight capacity and improve travel efficiency during the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said on Saturday.

Abuzar Shiroudi said the new routes, created south of the southwestern city of Ahvaz, were agreed following technical consultations between Iranian and Iraqi aviation authorities.

He said the routes would be used during the Arbaeen period to facilitate the high volume of pilgrim traffic between the two countries.

According to Shiroudi, the additional corridors will increase the capacity for flight exchanges between Iran and Iraq. The changes are expected to shorten flight times and reduce fuel consumption for Arbaeen services.

Shiroudi said technical negotiations with Iraqi authorities were continuing to make the two routes permanent. If an agreement is reached, the new corridors will become part of the regular air navigation network linking the two neighbors.

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