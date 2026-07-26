Arbaeen special flights from Tabriz reach 26 as pilgrimage nears

AhlulBayt News Agency: The number of special round-trip flights for Arbaeen pilgrims from Tabriz’s Shahid Madani International Airport has reached 26, the director general of East Azarbaijan Province’s Airports has said.

Mohammad Ali Nael Qaramaleki said on Sunday that Ata and Meraj airlines had added flights on the Tabriz-Najaf route, bringing the total number of special Arbaeen round-trip flights to 26.

He said Ata Airlines would operate eight round-trip flights and Meraj Airlines six round-trip flights from Tabriz Airport between July 29 and August 7.

The official added that 12 additional round-trip Arbaeen flights by Iran Airtour had already been confirmed.

Iran is stepping up flights ahead of Arbaeen that falls on August 4. Arbaeen marks the 40th day after Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam.

Every year, millions of pilgrims from Iran and other Muslim countries travel to Iraq to take part in the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, many of them making the journey on foot to the holy city of Karbala, home to the shrine of Imam Hossein (PBUH).

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