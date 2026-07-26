Abbas Combat Division mobilizes its efforts to serve Arbaeen visitors at Zurbatiyah border crossing (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Abbas (peace be upon him) Combat Division mobilized its efforts to serve the visitors of Arbaeen at the visitor service complex affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine at the Zurbatiyah border crossing in Wasit province.

The complex provides its comprehensive services of food and drink around the clock during the days of Ziyarat, while the main hall is prepared to receive visitors for a rest and to perform prayers.

These efforts come as part of a comprehensive plan prepared by the Abbas (peace be upon him) Combat Squad to provide various services that meet the needs of the visitors, including service, food, and other aspects.



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