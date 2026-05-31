Head of Anesthesia Department at Yafa Hospital Martyred in Israeli Strike on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian has lost his life and a number of others were wounded as an Israeli airstrike hit the city of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli warplanes attacked the city on Saturday, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

Local sources said the strike targeted a police checkpoint located north of Deir al-Balah.

Medical officials later identified the victim as Dr. Jamal Abu Aoun, who was the head of the anesthesia department at Yafa Hospital in the city.

This airstrike occurred amidst ongoing Israeli breaches of the ceasefire agreement that was established in October 2025. Palestinian sources noted that additional Israeli artillery attacks were aimed at various locations in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The strike followed a statement made earlier this week by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declaring that he had directed the military to increase the areas under Israeli control in Gaza to 70 percent of the besieged land, a decision that has faced backlash from the United Nations and other governments around the world.

On Saturday, Palestinian medical officials revealed that the death count from the genocidal military offensive in Gaza has climbed to 72,938 Palestinians, with 172,919 others injured since October 2023.

Health authorities stated that hospitals throughout Gaza received seven bodies in the past 24 hours, which included six fresh fatalities and one individual who died from earlier injuries. Additionally, 25 injured Palestinians were admitted for medical care.

Officials reported that since the ceasefire began in October 2025, at least 929 Palestinians have died and 2,811 have been injured due to Israeli attacks and violations.

They also stated that 781 bodies were recovered from various regions of the Strip during that timeframe.

Medical sources have expressed concern that an unknown number of victims remain trapped under debris or in areas that rescue teams cannot reach because of ongoing military strikes and hazardous conditions on the ground.

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