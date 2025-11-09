Iran-Saudi Red Crescents Discuss Hajj Medical Cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society held a meeting with the Saudi ambassador in Tehran to explore ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation in medical and health services during the Hajj pilgrimage.

Pirhossein Kolivand emphasized the Iranian Red Crescent’s continued commitment to providing medical and health services throughout the Hajj season. He stressed the importance of strengthening joint efforts between Iran and Saudi Arabia, particularly in emergency response, healthcare, and support for pilgrims.

The Saudi ambassador expressed gratitude to Kolivand and commended the Iranian Red Crescent’s distinguished services. He noted, “We observe the valuable efforts of the Iranian Red Crescent. Your consistent presence during Hajj has enabled outstanding services and effective coordination with the Saudi Red Crescent and the Ministry of Health.”

The senior Saudi diplomat also underscored the significance of humanitarian collaboration during Hajj and Umrah, stating that these rituals reflect the spirit of friendship and brotherhood among Muslim nations. “We stand alongside Iranian pilgrims with shared purpose and unity, and we welcome the constructive cooperation between both sides.”

