Major General Pakpour announced IRGC stronger and more prepared than during 12-day war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Mohammad Pakpour told the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Parliament that the IRGC is currently at “the peak of power and readiness,” exceeding its preparedness during the 12-day war with Israel.

According to MP Ebrahim Rezaei, the Commission held a joint session with IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Pakpour, senior IRGC officials, and IRGC intelligence chief Brigadier General Khademi.

During the meeting, IRGC commanders presented a detailed report on recent operations. General Pakpour reviewed the IRGC’s performance since taking command, emphasizing its role during the 12-day war and subsequent aerospace-focused operations aimed at deterring Israeli aggression.

Pakpour stressed that the IRGC’s current level of readiness is “significantly higher” than during the conflict with Israel, affirming the force’s full preparedness to confront any threat or hostile action.

General Khademi also briefed lawmakers on the internal security landscape and measures taken to strengthen national stability.

Commission members commended the IRGC’s efforts, particularly during the 12-day war, and reaffirmed Parliament’s full support, pledging to utilize all legislative tools to back the force’s missions.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, sparking a 12-day war that claimed the lives of at least 1,064 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The United States joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities, in a serious breach of international law.

In retaliation, Iranian Armed Forces struck strategic sites in the occupied territories and targeted the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military installation in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran’s successful counterattacks against both Israel and the U.S. forced a halt to the aggression.

/129