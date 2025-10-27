Pakistani Shia organization accused government of running campaign to make Israel acceptable

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan, Shahryar Syed, has said that the current government is not standing with Palestine but is gradually running a campaign to make Israel acceptable.

He stated that on one hand, an “All Parties Conference” is organized in the name of “solidarity with Palestine,” while on the other hand, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain openly advocates recognizing Israel — exposing the government’s true intentions.

His comment that “not recognizing Israel sounds good, but it’s not possible in today’s world” reflects the mindset of those who are ready to sacrifice national principles, religious values, and the collective stance of the Muslim Ummah under foreign pressure and for personal gain.

This government, he said, is not with Palestine — rather, it is quietly promoting acceptance of Israel. Their statements, actions, and diplomatic behavior prove that the so-called “solidarity with Palestine” is nothing more than a political show, while behind the scenes, efforts are being made to normalize relations with Israel.

Such hypocritical statements, he added, only deepen the wounds of the Muslim Ummah. The nation now understands that the current rulers are neither sincere to Palestine nor loyal to Pakistan’s principles — they are merely slaves to power and traders of their conscience.