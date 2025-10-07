Hamas: Unified Resistance Position Deepens Israel’s Global Isolation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has stated that the unified stance taken by all Palestinian resistance factions regarding US President Donald Trump’s latest Gaza ceasefire proposal has deepened Israel’s global isolation.

On Monday, Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha emphasized that the resistance’s position is rooted in the interests of the Palestinian people.

“We welcome the Arab and international support for Palestinian rights and the constructive engagement of resistance factions to end the aggression,” Taha said.

He insisted that Israel must genuinely commit to halting its attacks, noting that the continuation of its crimes exposes the insincerity of its declared support for the ceasefire initiative.

Taha reiterated that Gaza is “an integral part of Palestinian land,” and its governance must reflect Palestinian national consensus.

His remarks come as delegations from Israel and Hamas prepare to begin indirect negotiations in Egypt over the US-proposed Gaza ceasefire plan.

Egyptian and Qatari mediators are working with both sides to establish a framework for exchanging Israeli captives in Gaza with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

An Egyptian official, speaking anonymously, told the media that the talks began Monday afternoon in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

According to Egyptian media, the negotiations started with a meeting between Arab mediators and the Hamas delegation, followed by separate talks with the Israeli delegation.

Reports indicate that Egyptian and Qatari mediators will review the outcomes of both meetings before US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff joins the discussions.

The talks are centered on Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, which Israel has accepted and Hamas has partially agreed to.

Hamas has agreed to release Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian detainees, contingent upon specific “field conditions.”

/129