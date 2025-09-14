Iranian missile strikes damage 50 labs at Israel’s Weizmann Institute

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior official at the Weizmann Institute of Science has confirmed that around 50 research laboratories were damaged during Iranian missile strikes in mid-June, significantly impacting the institute’s scientific operations.

On June 15, 2025, Iran launched ballistic missiles targeting the Weizmann Institute, located in the Israeli settlement of Rehovot in the occupied territories. The attack caused widespread destruction to research infrastructure, equipment, and irreplaceable experimental data.

According to Mehr, speaking to Lebanese outlet Al Mayadeen, the head of the institute’s scientific council stated, “The two missiles that struck the Weizmann Institute inflicted extensive damage to property, materials, and test results that cannot be replicated.”

He further revealed that the institute is now facing sanctions from international academic bodies and universities, many of which have suspended cooperation due to concerns over the institute’s affiliations and the broader political context.

“With nearly 50 laboratories destroyed and a large amount of equipment lost, our students are left without the means to continue their research,” the official added, highlighting the long-term consequences of the strike on Israel’s scientific community.

