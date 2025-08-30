Tatarstan hosts grand Milad-un-Nabi celebrations across 1,600 mosques

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Department of Muslims’ Religious Affairs in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan announced the holding of a series of magnificent celebrations and religious and cultural programs on the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (PBUH).

More than 1,600 mosques in the republic host the programs, which began on Friday, according to muslimsaroundtheworld.com.

Every year, Muslims in Tatarstan witness a spiritual atmosphere in the country during the month of Rabi al-Awwal, in which falls the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birth anniversary, known as Milad-un-Nabi.

This year, the Department of Muslims’ Religious Affairs has planned a series of religious celebrations, programs, and activities in more than 1,600 mosques and 48 regions, including scientific seminars, conferences, cultural and artistic activities, competitions, and sporting events.

The first prominent events began Friday, August 29, in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, with a public celebration on the square named after the great Tatar scientist Shahabuddin Marjani in the Old Tatar Quarter.

The festival is expected to see a large turnout from the Tatar community and the resident Muslims, as it includes a diverse program that combines religious discourse with committed cultural and artistic segments.

Also, on September 4, the White Mosque of the historic city of Bulgar will host a major central event to mark the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Erik Arslanov, head of the department, said at a press conference in Kazan that this year’s programs are held within the framework of the celebrations marking the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (PBUH).

This year’s festival features religious scholars and Quran reciters, and the programs will include theatrical performances inspired by the Prophet’s (PBUH) life, religious songs in Arabic and Russian by the Nashid al-Islam choir, special competitions for children, and dedicated artistic sections presented by Tatar artists.

