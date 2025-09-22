Tatarstan Capital to Host Prayer Recitation Contest

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Gailya Mosque in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, is organizing a competition for Muslims on prayer recitation and Ibtihal.

According to MuslimsAroundTheWorld, the top winner of this competition will be sent on an Umrah pilgrimage.

The goal of the contest is to encourage young people and those interested in reviving the spiritual and authentic art of prayer recitation and Ibtihal, which draws a direct connection between people and God through sincere and humble supplication.

The competition will identify brilliant talents in this field, according to the organizers.

It is expected that the competition will be held with widespread participation from Kazan and other cities of Tatarstan.

In addition to the Umrah trip, other prizes will be awarded to encourage participants and motivate them to strengthen their skills in this art.

Kazan is the capital of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation. It is one of the most populous and important cities in Russia. It is the third capital of Russia and, due to hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is also considered the sports capital of Russia. In 2005, UNESCO celebrated Kazan’s millennium as a peaceful place for Christians and Muslims living together peacefully.

Kazan is also one of the main centers of Muslim gathering in Russia, and the famous Kazan Mosque is the most famous Islamic building in the region. It is known as the ‘Millennium Mosque’. The reason for this naming is that the mosque was built on the 1,000th anniversary of the arrival of Islam in the region.



