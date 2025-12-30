Tatarstan mosques host special winter educational program for children

AhlulBayt News Agency: A special educational program for children has been held in the mosques in the Republic of Tatarstan.

It has been organized under the supervision of the Science and Education Department of the Religious Administration of Tatarstan Muslims, the Muslimsaroundtheworld website reported.

The religious, educational and health program aims to benefit from the winter holidays in order to educate and train children, and school students, both boys and girls, within the framework of an integrated educational perspective based on increasing knowledge, institutionalizing values ​​and promoting health.

The goals of holding this event have been announced as introducing children to the principles of Islamic sciences such as beliefs, Islamic jurisprudence, stories of the prophets, the Arabic language, reciting the Quran, institutionalizing Islamic ethics and developing positive behavior among the participants.

The educational and recreational activities of the program are held separately for girls and boys.

Paying attention to different age groups and their educational and psychological needs, the program has provided an appropriate and safe learning environment that helps children interact with each other and make the most of the program content.

In addition to the scientific and educational dimensions, this event helps to increase the physical and mental health of children by implementing organized and balanced activities aimed at developing the personality of the Muslim child.

