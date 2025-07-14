Blast reported near Erbil Airport amid ongoing drone incidents

AhlulBayt News Agency: An explosion was reported near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, where local sources confirmed the interception of a drone over the area.

Citing information from Mehr News Agency, a correspondent with Al Mayadeen stated that a blast was heard close to the airport, which lies within Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan Region. Iraqi outlets also reported the downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle in the vicinity.

The incident follows earlier reports of drone activity targeting Erbil’s airport in recent days. The Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Service announced that a drone had been shot down near the airport without resulting in any injuries or physical damage.

In a separate development, several Iraqi sources alleged that a suicide drone had struck Kirkuk International Airport, further raising concerns over security threats to northern aviation hubs.

