Tribal clashes in Erbil leave dead, injured as tensions surge in northern Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: A violent armed confrontation between members of the Herki tribe and Kurdish security forces erupted in Erbil, resulting in at least two fatalities and eleven injuries, including both civilians and security personnel. The unrest underscores rising internal tensions within Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, amid longstanding disputes over tribal rights, political authority, and access to natural resources.

According to Iran Press, the clash reportedly began in the Khabat district over a dispute regarding irrigation after water from the Great Zab River was rerouted, prompting protests and tribal mobilization. According to Iraq’s state news agency (INA), the Herki tribal leader called on other tribes in Erbil to rally in support.

Media activist Ahmed al-Dhawwāq reported that Suzan Marwa Khalif, a Herki tribe member, was killed during the confrontation with forces aligned with Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani. In parallel, protests flared in the Qaladze area of Sulaymaniyah, where demonstrators voiced anger at Kurdish authorities.

Security forces attempted to enforce arrest warrants in the aftermath, leading to roadblocks and heightened tensions along the Al-Kuwayr–Erbil route.

The Kurdistan Region has a history of tribal and political friction, with disputes over land and resource management frequently sparking confrontation. Analysts warn that continued unrest could endanger the fragile stability of the region, especially amid ethnic and governance complexities.

