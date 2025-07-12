Home News Service Pictures Photos: Ashura mourning ceremony held in Erbil, Iraq AhlulBayt News Agency: Ashura mourning ceremony was held in Erbil, Iraq. 12 July 2025 - 08:00 News ID: 1706774 Source: Abna24 Tags Erbil Iraq related Tribal clashes in Erbil leave dead, injured as tensions surge in northern Iraq Photos: Ashura mourning ceremony held in Niger Analysis: Iraq, strategic middle ground during Israeli-Iranian war Blast reported near Erbil Airport amid ongoing drone incidents Baghdad rejects KRG accusations against PMU as baseless Report / Tensions again: Crisis between Baghdad and Erbil over budget reignites (Podcast) KRG Unilateral Gas Deals with the US: A New Platform for Washington’s Growing Threats in the Region Report / From Syria oil to Iraq gas: How’s US seeking to plunder regional energy resources?
Your Comment