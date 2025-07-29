Booby-trapped drone crashes in Rizgari, Erbil

AhlulBayt News Agency: A booby-trapped drone crashed early Monday morning in the Rizgari subdistrict of Khabat, located in Erbil province, according to a report issued by the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Directorate.

In a statement, the directorate confirmed that the unmanned aircraft fell at 5:50 a.m., and fortunately, the incident did not result in any casualties.

Local sources earlier informed Shafaq News that two drones had gone down—one in Korgosk village and another on the rooftop of a café in Rizgari. Video footage from the scene showed debris scattered, but the extent of damage remains uncertain.

Separately, a third drone crashed in Hihewa village in Hawija district, southwest of Kirkuk, prompting authorities to open a security investigation. No casualties or property damage were reported in this incident either.

While no entity has claimed responsibility, the crashes follow a series of recent drone attacks across the region, some of which have targeted vital energy infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region.

