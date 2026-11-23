AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel is preventing thousands of temporary housing units from entering Gaza, leaving displaced Palestinians exposed to flooding, storms, and cold weather, says Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

In an interview with TGRT Haber on Saturday, Fidan said Israel is blocking thousands of container homes heading to Gaza, as flooding made conditions increasingly difficult for Palestinians, further worsening the humanitarian crisis in the territory.

Fidan explained that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the temporary housing units to be sent to Palestinians in Gaza.

“Turkey has thousands of containers used after the earthquake that Erdogan ordered to be sent to Gaza from the first day,” he said.

He added that the temporary housing units were not being allowed into the besieged territory because Israel claims “the metal could be used by Hamas to make weapons.”

The Turkish foreign minister also said that Palestinians urgently needed the containers, adding they were being forced to live in “cloth tents facing floods, storms and cold.”

“When floods, storms or cold weather come, they cause a disaster at least as devastating as hunger, if not more so,” he said.

Recent heavy rains have flooded Gaza, leaving Palestinians in tent shelters exposed to cold weather. Around 90 percent of the territory’s population is currently displaced, with an estimated 65 percent of residents living in tents or temporary shelters, while approximately 350,000 people have no shelter at all, according to Gaza's Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), between 6 and 9 November, the Site Management Cluster alert system recorded about 473 alerts, indicating that an estimated 46,000 households have been affected.

Preliminary reports indicated that more than 40,000 shelters have been damaged, including over 9,000 destroyed beyond repair. In addition, 960 latrines and nine health facilities were reported damaged.

“After just one day of rain, tens of thousands of shelters were damaged or destroyed,” said Karl Baker, regional crisis coordinator for the UN International Organization for Migration.

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