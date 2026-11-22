AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah says Lebanon cannot proclaim genuine independence while Israeli forces continue to occupy more than 500 square kilometers of Lebanese territory in the south, and state institutions tend to capitulate to “external dictates” imposed by a foreign ambassador.

In a statement marking the 83rd anniversary of the Lebanese Independence Day, celebrated on November 22 every year, the resistance movement warned that Lebanon’s national sovereignty is under threat from every direction.

“This makes it imperative for all Lebanese citizens, regardless of their sectarian or religious affiliations, to unite under the banner of national consensus and reclaim the true meaning of attachment to their homeland, along with the national principles through which they achieved their independence,” the statement read.

Hezbollah said Israel's continued occupation of parts of southern Lebanon, its violations of Lebanese airspace and sovereignty, its abduction and killing of civilians, and its destruction of towns and villages are the main threats to Lebanon's independence and survival.

“There is no independence while more than 500 square kilometers of Lebanon's soil remain under the Israeli occupation. There is no independence while southerners live under the strains of threats and displacement, their homes and villages get blown up entirely, and they are deprived of their legitimate right to defend their land whilst the government is incapable of protecting them,” the group stated.

It took a swipe at the Lebanese government for failing to uphold its ministerial statement's pledge to deter Israeli aggression and defend the border with the occupied territories.

The resistance group also lambasted authorities for standing idle in the face of ongoing Israeli attacks while yielding to foreign interference.

Foreign intervention in Lebanon’s domestic affairs “turns its institutions into an arena for implementing the dictates of an ambassador, who imposes his choices and paths upon them, working to stoke sedition and division among Lebanese nationals,” the statement noted.

Israel still occupies portions of southern Lebanon, including territory it has controlled for many years as well as regions taken during the 2023-2024 war, where Israeli ground troops moved about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, Israeli strikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 4,390 individuals and caused the displacement of over 1 million people, as reported by Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

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