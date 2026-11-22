AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran is currently facing “a silent economic war” that is far more difficult than a military conflict involving missiles, stressing that collective efforts are essential to overcoming the economic war.

“We are engaged in a silent war that is far more difficult than one in which missiles are launched and destruction is caused. It is an economic war, one that you, as economic actors, are dealing with, and it is no easy battle,” Pezeshkian said on Saturday at an annual capital market conference in Tehran.

He also said Iran was facing an unequal and unjust war in which “a group of bullying and cruel” people sought to topple the country. However, their plans were thwarted by the Iranian people, security and law enforcement forces, as well as producers, investors, and businesspeople, who managed the situation and ultimately disappointed the enemy, he added.

The enemy had expected famine to strike and shortages of commodities to emerge, he said, adding that neither happened and production continued.

The president also expressed appreciation to economic players for their efforts to help the country weather wartime conditions, stressing that the first step toward resolving the country’s problems is to acknowledge their existence and then work to find solutions.

....................

End/ 257