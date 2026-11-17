AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended his condolences over the demise of Grand Ayatollah Hossein Vahid Khorasani, a leading Shia religious authority and distinguished Islamic scholar.

In a message on Tuesday, Pezeshkian, while expressing deep sorrow over the demise of Ayatollah Khorasani, called his departure a major loss for the Islamic world and all those devoted to the school of the Household of Prophet Mohammad (pbuh).

He, however, underscored that the scholarly and spiritual legacy of this erudite jurist will serve as a valuable asset for Islamic seminaries and a guiding light for future generations.

Pezeshkian noted that Ayatollah Khorasani dedicated his entire, blessed life to the pursuit of knowledge, research, teaching, and training of religious scholars, as well as safeguarding the precious heritage of Shi'ism and the Wilayat [Divine Guardianship].

He concluded the message by offering condolences on the demise of the great scholar to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Islamic seminaries, his students and colleagues, his admirers, and his esteemed family, praying for their patience and well-being.

Ayatollah Khorasani had recently been hospitalized in Tehran. He passed away at the age of 105.

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