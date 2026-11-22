AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 428 children and adolescents were martyred in the two recent wars against Iran, while another 2,115 children were wounded during the second conflict, head of Iran’s National Committee on Humanitarian Law Pirhossein Kolivand says.

Kolivand said on Friday that at least 45 children lost their lives during the 12-day war in June 2025, according to figures released by the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

He added that 383 children were killed and 2,115 injured during the 40-day war in February and March 2026, based on a letter sent by the head of the Judiciary’s Human Rights Headquarters to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The combined figures put the death toll among children in the two conflicts at no fewer than 428, Kolivand said, noting that seven of the children killed during the 40-day war were less than one year old.

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