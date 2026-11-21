AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemeni Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdulwahid Abu Ras says at least 4,326 children have been killed and another 5,571 injured across the country since Saudi Arabia and its regional allies launched their war of aggression in March 2015.

In a statement marking World Children’s Day on November 20, Abu Ras said Yemeni children had endured grave human rights violations over the past 12 years, with the Saudi-led aggression affecting virtually every aspect of their lives and depriving them of their fundamental rights.

He noted that children have been killed and maimed, deprived of their basic rights to health and education, and delivery of humanitarian aid to them has been deliberately obstructed.

Abu Ras added that Yemeni children had endured further atrocities in full view of the international community, while most world leaders turned a blind eye to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

The Yemeni deputy foreign minister highlighted that the Saudi aggression against Yemen has also claimed the lives of Yemeni children indirectly, as tens of thousands of them have died from malnutrition, infectious diseases, lack of healthcare, and other issues.

Abu Ras noted that at least 117 children have been killed, and over 2,186 others injured since the latest escalation in Yemen began after Saudi Arabia bombed the Sana'a International Airport in July.

Even though the Saudi-led military coalition was added to the UN chief’s annual list of shame for killing and maiming Yemeni children and for verified attacks on schools and hospitals during 2016, former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon dropped Saudi Arabia from the list due to the kingdom’s threats to stop funding the world body, he concluded.

The Yemeni government announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20, in retaliation for “an unjust and oppressive siege” on Yemen that has continued for almost 12 years.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies enacted a blockade on Yemen and initiated a large-scale war, with support from the United States and various Western nations in terms of military, political, and logistical resources.

The war has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Yemenis. Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia has not succeeded in achieving its goal of restoring a puppet regime in the country that aligns with its interests.

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