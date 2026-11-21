Yemeni Health Ministry on Friday announced that air strikes carried out by Saudi fighter jets over the past 24 hours killed at least 41 civilians, including 11 children and seven women, and injured 28 others in the provinces of Sana’a, Ta’izz, Sa’ada, Lahij and Hajjah.

The latest casualties bring to 438 the number of Yemenis killed in the latest Saudi escalation, which has also left 924 others injured.

The latest escalation began after Saudi Arabia bombed Sana’a international airport in July. The Yemeni armed forces responded by enforcing a “blockade for blockade” policy and declaring an embargo on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea.

In recent months, the Yemeni military has announced several successful naval operations targeting ships linked to Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, enforcing the blockade and impacting Riyadh's energy exports.

The Yemeni forces have also carried out retaliatory attacks on targets deep inside the kingdom, and made a lightning advance across Yemen’s coastal plain in September, reinforcing control over the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Yemenis had warned airlines last month against using the Saudi airspace, saying only the airspace over Islam's holy cities of Mecca and Medina is safe.

The conflict traces back to March 2015, when Saudi Arabia and a US-backed coalition launched a sweeping military campaign and blockade aimed at reinstalling a favorable regime in Sana'a.

Despite years of bombardment and the deployment of advanced Western weaponry, the Saudi coalition has failed to achieve its stated objectives.



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