Pakistan’s Office Delegation Meets Grand Ayatollah Bashir al-Najafi in Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A delegation from the Office of Qaid-e-Millat-e-Jafariya Pakistan in Najaf Ashraf, Iraq, met Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Bashir Hussain al-Najafi as part of efforts to strengthen relations with senior religious scholars and the offices of prominent Shia religious authorities.

Maulana Sheikh Mujir Muhammad Mithami, representative of Qaid-e-Millat-e-Jafariya Pakistan and director of the organisation’s office in Najaf, led the delegation alongside members of its cabinet, supervisory council and executive council.

The delegation began its series of meetings and visits to religious scholars and the offices of senior clerics at the office of Ayatollah Bashir al-Najafi, where almost all members of the delegation were present.

Ayatollah al-Najafi welcomed the visiting members and expressed his pleasure at their arrival. He also offered special prayers for the delegation members and prayed for Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, the Qaid-e-Millat-e-Jafariya of Pakistan.

According to the organisation’s office, meetings with senior religious authorities, their representatives and other scholars will continue in the coming period. The initiative aims to strengthen mutual relations and support the effective advancement of religious and organisational activities.

The Office of Qaid-e-Millat-e-Jafariya Pakistan in Najaf Ashraf also reaffirmed its commitment to serving and guiding religious students and addressing their needs.

Sheikh Mujir Muhammad Mithami, in his capacity as the organisation’s representative and office director, is continuing efforts to make the office stronger, better organised and more active in carrying out its responsibilities.