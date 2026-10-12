Those Responsible for Minab School Attack Must Held Accountable: Araghchi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Araghchi said in a social media post that he had received a letter from Fatemeh Zahra Sheikh Abadi, a student who survived the attack on the school in Minab.

He said he received the letter during an international conference titled Environmental Destruction: A Silent Crime. In her letter, Fatemeh Zahra remembered her friends and classmates who were killed in the US attack, including Niyayesh, Sonaz, Baran and Zainab.

According to Araghchi, the student wrote that she had survived so she could tell the world about her friends and keep their memories alive. She also questioned why the United Nations had not taken action over the tragedy and the need to protect children's rights. She appealed to the Iranian people never to forget her friends.

The Iranian foreign minister said the letter was more than an expression of grief for him and his colleagues at the Foreign Ministry; it was also a reminder of their responsibilities.

He stressed that the ministry's duty was to preserve the facts surrounding the incident, pursue legal and international action, and ensure accountability for those responsible for the attack and those who ordered it.

Araghchi concluded by saying that he considered it his duty to ensure Fatemeh Zahra's voice reached international institutions.