Balochistan Moves Toward Establishing New Quran Academy

AhlulBayt News Agency: The meeting brought together religious scholars from different Islamic schools of thought, intellectuals and relevant government officials to discuss the proposed institution’s objectives and develop a framework for its establishment.

The session was chaired by Muhammad Hashim Ghalzai, Secretary of Colleges, Higher and Technical Education. Participants included Allama Syed Hashim Mousavi, Friday prayer leader in Quetta, Dr. Ata ur Rahman, religious scholars representing different schools of thought, prominent intellectuals and senior officials from the relevant department.

During the meeting, participants held detailed discussions on the academy’s proposed educational objectives, curriculum, administrative arrangements and future course of action. They also examined ways to organise its academic and administrative operations effectively and define its responsibilities.

According to the meeting’s official statement, the primary objective of the consultation was to develop a comprehensive and broadly agreed framework for the Quran Academy through collective deliberations among scholars and intellectuals from different schools of thought.

The proposed initiative aims to promote Quranic education while ensuring that the institution’s educational and administrative arrangements are aligned with contemporary requirements.

Participants highlighted the importance of consultation among religious scholars, intellectuals and government representatives in shaping the academy’s academic direction and administrative framework.

The meeting marked a consultative step toward defining the proposed institution’s structure and objectives. Further details regarding its curriculum, governance arrangements and implementation timeline were not specified in the statement.