Pakistani Shia Cleric: War Against Iran Affected South Asia and Middle East

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Seyyed Javad Naqavi, head of the Tehreek-e-Bedari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa, criticized the United Nations over its response to the conflict in Gaza and developments in Palestine. He argued that the organization had become ineffective under its current structure and was heavily influenced by the interests of major global powers.

Naqavi specifically criticized the veto power held by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, saying the system allows a small number of powerful states to shape international decisions according to their own interests.

He also accused the United Nations of failing to adequately respond to what he described as Israeli crimes in Palestine and Gaza, calling the situation an example of what he considers the organization's failure.

Turning to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Naqavi said Muslim-majority countries possess significant collective political and economic capabilities but have failed to use them effectively in support of Palestinians. He criticized what he described as a reliance on meetings, statements and diplomatic condemnations rather than concrete measures.

Naqavi also pointed to what he characterized as threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran at the United Nations General Assembly, saying such rhetoric exposed contradictions in claims by major powers about their commitment to international peace.

He warned that a new military confrontation involving Iran could draw countries across the region into what he described as a destructive and far-reaching war.

Naqavi placed particular emphasis on Pakistan's position, saying Islamabad should not become either a "fuel" or a party to a conflict initiated by a foreign power. Instead, he called on Pakistan to pursue an active and independent diplomatic initiative aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East.

Addressing leaders of Muslim-majority countries, Naqavi said the period of relying solely on statements of condemnation and speeches had passed. He called for what he described as practical and effective measures to support Palestinians and respond to the wider regional crisis.

The comments come amid continuing tensions surrounding Iran, Israel and the broader Middle East, where concerns over the potential expansion of military confrontations have raised questions about the role regional governments and international institutions could play in preventing a wider conflict.