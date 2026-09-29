Pakistani Shia Scholar: War Strengthened Iran’s Regional Position

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking at a conference, Taqvi said those who believe Iran had emerged from the conflict weaker should reconsider their assessment, arguing that the war had instead highlighted Iran’s military and regional strength.

He also accused the United States and Israel of seeking to create divisions among Muslim-majority countries and urged Muslims not to become caught up in what he described as such a strategy.

Taqvi said Makkah, Madinah and Jerusalem are sacred sites for Muslims and that their protection should be regarded as a shared responsibility of the wider Muslim community.

Addressing the issue of sectarian tensions in Pakistan, he warned against attempts to deepen divisions among different Muslim communities. He called on religious scholars to guide the public toward unity, peace and constructive engagement.

On Iran's regional standing, Taqvi reiterated that the conflict had not diminished the country's influence. Instead, he said, it had demonstrated Iran's capabilities and further strengthened its position as a significant regional power.

His comments came amid wider discussions among religious and political figures in the region about the consequences of the conflict, regional security and relations among Muslim-majority countries.