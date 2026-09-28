Ayatollah Khamenei: Days of Foreign Domination That Enemies Seek are Gone

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: The Leader made the remark in a message on Monday on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the start of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's 1980-88 war on the country, and the second anniversary of the assassination of late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that in those days, two seas in southern Iran were once like a "playground" for enemy forces, but they no longer venture beyond the Arabian Sea given the painful blows they have received from brave Iranian fighters and the defenders of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Leader added that whenever they took the risk of doing so, they suffered damage themselves, emphasizing that it will not be long before the Arabian Sea, too, is cleared of their presence.