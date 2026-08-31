Wisdom of Martyr Leader Led United States to Humiliation and Disgrace, Says Pakistani Shia Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Naqvi made the remarks while addressing an annual conference on Muslim unity held in Lahore under the theme “Unity of the Muslim Ummah in the Vision of Martyr Imam Khamenei.” The event was organized by Jamia Urwat-ul-Wusqa and the Tehreek-e-Bedari Ummat-e-Mustafa.

In his address, Naqvi accused the United States and Israel of seeking to deepen divisions and create discord among Muslims. He urged Muslim communities to remain alert to what he called efforts by their adversaries to weaken their collective strength by fostering internal divisions.

“Muslim unity is essential to confronting the challenges facing the Ummah,” Naqvi said, emphasizing solidarity, brotherhood and cooperation among Muslims.

He further argued that the approach and vision associated with Khamenei had contributed to greater unity among Muslims and called for continued efforts to preserve that solidarity.

The conference focused broadly on the importance of unity among Muslims and the need for cooperation across different religious and social groups in addressing political, intellectual and cultural challenges facing the Muslim world.