Unity of Muslim Ummah in Vision of Martyr Imam Khamenei Conference Held in Lahore

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The conference, organized by Jamia Urwat-ul-Wusqa and the Tehreek-e-Bedari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa, was chaired by Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi, head of the movement. The conference was held under the theme, “Unity of the Muslim Ummah in the Vision of Martyr Imam Khamenei.”

Among those attending were former Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq, Minhaj-ul-Quran International Secretary-General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Jamia Naeemia principal Mufti Gulzar Ahmed Naeemi, Mufti Manzar-ul-Haq Thanvi, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman Naqeebi, Pir Khawaja Usman Farid Chishti, Pir Shams-ur-Rehman Mashhadi and Pir Haroon Ali Gilani, along with other religious scholars, political leaders and Sufi figures.

Addressing the gathering, Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi said that the vision of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and what he described as the “extraordinary courage and steadfastness” of the Iranian people had brought the United States into a position of “humiliation and disgrace.”

Naqvi said the United States and Israel were making extensive efforts to create division and discord among Muslims and to undermine what he described as an atmosphere of unity that had emerged through Ayatollah Khamenei’s efforts.

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq urged Muslims to remain vigilant against what he described as attempts by hostile and colonial powers to divide Muslims and weaken their collective strength.

He said Muslims were aware of these challenges and would not allow forces seeking to create divisions within the Muslim community to succeed. He also stressed the need to continue promoting the message of Muslim unity and solidarity.

Other speakers highlighted the importance of unity among Muslims in light of the ideas and vision attributed to Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei. They said the challenges facing the Muslim world could be addressed through solidarity, fraternity and mutual cooperation.

The speakers emphasized that greater unity and understanding among different schools of thought and segments of the Muslim community were essential in confronting contemporary challenges and safeguarding the collective interests of Muslims.

