Mosque Quranic Schools Competition Held in Kosovo

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): It took place with the participation of top Quranic learners from 18 cities across the country.

According to the Kosovo Muslim Authority, Pristina, the capital of the country, hosted the finals of this year’s edition.

In Kosovo, religious education for children goes beyond traditional education in mosques. It includes a comprehensive system that encompasses education, activities and competitions, giving learners the opportunity to demonstrate their religious knowledge in an environment that combines learning and competition.

The annual General Religious Knowledge Competition is an example of this educational system. The contest begins at the mosque and city level, and the most outstanding participants advance to the finals.

The finals bring together representatives from different regions of Kosovo to discuss the Holy Quran, Islamic beliefs, jurisprudence and Islamic history.

The competition is organized by the Department of Religious Affairs and Education and the Youth Department of the Islamic Society of Kosovo.

In addition to artistic performances prepared by participating students, the competition also covers the Holy Quran, Islamic beliefs, jurisprudence and Islamic history.

The path to the final stage is a competitive process that begins with religious education in mosques, then moves to higher levels and finally ends with the final competition at the national level.

The Islamic Society of Kosovo prioritizes religious education in mosque-based Quranic schools, seeing it not as a limited subject, but as an educational process related to mosques, imams, teachers and accompanying educational activities.

Hundreds of female teachers from the women's wing of the Islamic community are involved in educating children, along with congregational imams.

Educational officials are trained at Sharia universities in several Islamic and Arab countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Turkey.

In addition to activities that make religious education more relevant to the lives and interests of students, this system provides children with the opportunity to learn about the Holy Quran, Islamic beliefs, jurisprudence, and history.

The importance of this experience goes beyond competing for top positions, as it motivates children to continue their religious education and links the knowledge they acquire in mosques with encouragement, appreciation, and social participation.