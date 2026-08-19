Le Monde: Trump's Performance in Middle East, Catastrophic

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The French newspaper Le Monde, in an editorial evaluating Donald Trump's performance in the Middle East, described the U.S. administration's record as extremely negative.

In this article, Le Monde emphasized that the Middle East has always been a testing ground for evaluating U.S. presidents, and in Trump's case, developments in this region have revealed the weakness and instability of his administration's decisions.

The newspaper believes that in less than two years, the Trump administration has faced a series of failures and decisions whose consequences were not properly calculated in advance.

The newspaper specifically addressed the U.S. and Zionist regime war against Iran, writing that the outcome of this conflict, contrary to Washington's goal of demonstrating American power, ultimately led to a crisis over the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. retreat, and an agreement with Tehran.

According to Le Monde, pressure from Arab countries of the Persian Gulf and concerns about U.S. ammunition stockpiles may have also played a role in Trump's decision to back down from the threat to resume military operations.

Le Monde also considered this retreat as a factor in weakening America's image as the region's security guarantor, and pointed to the tripartite defense agreement between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey as a sign of declining trust in the traditional model of U.S. security support in the region.

On the Palestine file, the newspaper believes Trump has reached a deadlock because he has been unable to force the Zionist regime to implement arrangements related to disarming Hamas and withdrawing its forces from large parts of the Gaza Strip; an issue that, according to Le Monde, has obstructed the Gaza reconstruction plan that Trump had previously supported.

The newspaper also criticized Washington's stance on Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian homes and property in the West Bank, condemning America's delay in addressing the dimensions of these actions alongside its continued political and military support for Israel.

**************

End/ 345E