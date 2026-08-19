Ayatollah Arafi proposes 'new phase of interfaith cooperation' with Romanian Orthodox Church

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s seminaries and the Romanian Orthodox Church have signaled a new phase of interfaith cooperation, with the head of Iran’s Islamic Seminaries reaching out to Patriarch Daniel of Romania in a formal letter delivered in Bucharest.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, in his message, highlighted deep commonalities between Shia Islam and Orthodox Christianity, particularly in core beliefs, mysticism, and moral teachings. He underlined the need for God-centered dialogue as a response to the moral and spiritual crises facing modern societies.

The letter was handed over by Hojatoleslam Amin-Din, director of the Office of Religions and Denominations of the Islamic Seminaries, to Dr. Valentin Ilie, the Romanian Orthodox Church’s coordinator for interfaith dialogue.

Citing verses from the Quran and the Gospel, Ayatollah Arafi pointed to shared concerns over the weakening of the family institution and the spread of religious disengagement among youth. He described the teachings of both faiths on protecting the family and raising faithful generations as common ground for academic and research cooperation.

The message also paid tribute to Saint Mary (PBUH) and other revered figures, urging that they be presented as role models for younger generations.

Ayatollah Arafi announced Iran’s full readiness to cooperate with the Romanian Orthodox Church in educational, research, religious, cultural, and social fields. Proposed areas include exchanging professors and researchers, particularly in ethics, organizing international conferences on family and spirituality, and sharing experiences in religious affairs.

The initiative follows a series of recent interfaith webinars and scientific meetings between Iranian and Romanian religious and academic figures, organized with the participation of Iranian seminaries, Romanian universities, and the Orthodox Church.

Ayatollah Arafi expressed hope that broader cooperation with the Romanian Orthodox Church would serve as an effective step toward promoting spirituality and morality worldwide, praying for the health and happiness of Patriarch Daniel and all Christians.

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