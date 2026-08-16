Mecca Int’l Quran Competition Participants Receive Cash Prizes

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the General Secretariat of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran, awarded participants in the competition's 46th edition financial prizes of SAR5,000 each, totaling more than SAR1.5 million, to recognize their efforts and encourage their continued dedication to the Holy Quran.

The 46th edition featured 334 male and female contestants representing 133 countries, competing in five Quranic categories. The competition's total prize value for the 50 named winners reached SAR10,260,000.

The awards are part of the care the ministry, the general supervisor of Quranic competitions, extends to male and female participants.

The ministry says it is committed to providing comprehensive support from their arrival in the country through the preliminary and final qualifying stages, and the accompanying programs, reflecting the attention accorded to the competition and the dedication to serving the Holy Quran.