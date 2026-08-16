Iran Warns France Over 'Illegal' Diplomatic Activities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has warned the French government that it will not allow its diplomatic personnel to engage in illegal and interventionist activities, stressing that those responsible will face an appropriate response if such conduct is repeated.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry said its forces, while investigating a major foreign infiltration and interference case and carrying out a judicial order to arrest two suspects, discovered the illegal presence of two French diplomats at a secret meeting point.

The ministry said the two diplomats had an extensive record of violations and conduct contrary to Iranian laws and their diplomatic obligations. After their identities were confirmed, the matter was reported to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, and the diplomats were handed over to Iran’s ambassador to France in the presence of diplomatic police.

The ministry said that while it was investigating the suspects and examining documents and evidence seized from the meeting point, the French side launched a media campaign aimed at deflecting attention from its confirmed violations.

It said a preliminary examination of the documents seized during the inspection of the site revealed details of a broader project involving foreign infiltration and interference, including efforts to identify individuals, establish covert contacts inside and outside Iran, and build networks with individuals of interest to foreign parties while observing secrecy.

The ministry added that contracts uncovered as part of the project bore the signature of France’s former ambassador to Iran, saying the French government must answer for its illegal and interventionist activities and explain the plan.

It said the project constituted clear interference in Iran’s internal affairs, particularly during wartime, and a blatant violation of Iranian laws and diplomatic norms.

The Intelligence Ministry warned that it would not allow foreign diplomats to engage in illegal and interventionist activities in Iran, stressing that if such conduct is repeated, those responsible would face an appropriate response.

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