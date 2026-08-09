Iranian intelligence ministry praises journalists for narration of Iran's fight during war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Intelligence Ministry has paid homage to the work done by journalists in the country during the US-Israeli war of aggression, especially their narration of Iran's dignified fight against the aggressors.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry thanked the media workers and journalists in Iran for playing their role as “ambassadors and guardians of awareness” during the aggression that started in late February.

The statement, which came on the occasion of Journalists' Day in Iran, said Iranian media had played a major role in exposing the plots of the enemy to showcase itself as the savior of Iran during the aggression.

“May your honest voice remain loud and resounding in instilling hope, enlightening the public, preserving and stabilizing the psychological security of the people, and preventing the enemy, the brutal criminal, from shifting the positions of the oppressor and the oppressed,” it said.

The statement said that the Intelligence Ministry was well aware of the sophisticated efforts of the Iranian media, especially the country's national radio and television organization, to raise public awareness during the US-Israeli aggression.

It said the efforts had caused an absolute failure of the “round-the-clock media war” launched by the enemies of Iran, which it said was meant to poison the very essence of the country and its governance system.

“They have stepped into this vital and decisive battle, in conveying the truth, clarifying, and enlightening, with timely understanding and keen awareness, amid the unjust, unequal, and uniformed uproar of the treacherous enemy,” the statement said.

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