Foreign media’s admission of Trump’s defeat reflects endeavors of revolutionary media: IRGC

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says foreign media outlets’ acknowledgment of US President Donald Trump’s defeat in wars against Iran is the result of endeavors by Iranian revolutionary media to counter enemy disinformation.

In a statement issued on Saturday on the occasion of Journalist’s Day and the anniversary of the martyrdom of journalist Mahmoud Saremi, the IRGC said the US and Israel have failed to achieve their stated objectives despite extensive military and media operations against Iran.

The statement said the region and the world were witnessing “one of the most complex and consequential battles in contemporary history,” adding that the two sides’ military campaigns had instead exposed a strategic deadlock, divisions among Western allies, and the decline of their influence.

“By acknowledging Washington’s failure to overcome the Islamic Republic, world media outlets are clearly speaking of Trump’s ‘defeat’ and ‘self-made trap’ in the war against Iran,” the statement said.

It added that some foreign media had described agreements reached between the sides as nothing more than an “American surrender document” in the face of Iran’s capabilities on the ground and at the negotiating table.

The IRGC attributed Iran’s military strength and active deterrence to strategic wisdom, national resilience and comprehensive support for the Armed Forces, particularly the IRGC, as well as the efforts of revolutionary media to counter hostile disinformation and exaggeration.

The statement warned that enemies used the full range of hybrid and cyber warfare capabilities, including artificial intelligence, to distort facts, create a divide between the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic and undermine national unity.

It said recent unrest had demonstrated that the media component of such campaigns was the most complex and vital element, stressing that “the first narrative” would belong to whoever entered the field faster, more accurately, and more intelligently.

The IRGC also praised journalists who continued their work under fire and threats, saying some had sacrificed their lives while reporting and defending the truth.

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