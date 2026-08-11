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Pakistan's MWM Chairman meets Grand Ayatollah Bashir al-Najafi in Najaf

11 August 2026 - 10:30
News ID: 1851278
Source: Abna24
Pakistan's MWM Chairman meets Grand Ayatollah Bashir al-Najafi in Najaf

Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Chairman Meets Grand Ayatollah Bashir al-Najafi in Najaf.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Chairman Meets Grand Ayatollah Bashir al-Najafi in Najaf.

Senator Raja Nasser Abbas Jafari, Chairman of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Leader of the Opposition in the Pakistani Senate, met and held talks with Grand Ayatollah Hafiz Bashir Hussain al-Najafi, one of the prominent Shia sources of emulation, in Najaf.

According to ABNA News Agency, the meeting discussed key issues including the unity of the Islamic Ummah, support for Palestine and Kashmir, and resistance against global arrogance.

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