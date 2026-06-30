Ayatollah Faqihi Pays Tribute to Late Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz, Meets Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi in Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Mohsen Faghihi has traveled to Iraq, where he visited the residence of the late Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz to honor the revered marja's legacy, before holding talks with Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi on seminary affairs and developments across the Islamic world.

During his visit to the home of the deceased source of emulation, Ayatollah Faqihi met with the late cleric's esteemed son to offer condolences and pay tribute to Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz's decades of scholarly and jurisprudential service. Visiting the burial site, he recited Fatiha and prayed for the elevation of the departed marja's station. In his remarks, Ayatollah Faqihi described Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz as one of the preeminent figures in jurisprudence and marjaiyyah, a scholar who devoted his life to promoting the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) and guiding the Islamic community.

Ayatollah Faqihi then proceeded to the residence of Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi, where the two senior clerics discussed the state of Islamic seminaries, internal affairs in Iraq and Iran, and key developments in the Islamic world. The two sides also exchanged views on the character and standing of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Faqihi hailed Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi as a beloved figure among seminaries and the faithful, describing him as a scholar of deep loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), a model of simple living, asceticism, and sincerity.

In turn, Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi praised Ayatollah Faqihi's scholarly and ethical standing, calling him a pious and morally grounded scholar from whom seminaries and believers can draw abundant scientific and spiritual benefit. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides underscoring the need to expand scientific and spiritual cooperation among Islamic seminaries.

.....................

End/ 257