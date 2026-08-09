Over 73,384 Palestinians martyred in Israeli genocidal war on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Over 73,384 Palestinians have been killed and 174,242 injured as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry in Gaza said Saturday that the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has risen to, with 174,242 injuries.

The ministry said Gaza hospitals received two people who died from previous injuries and six injured over the past 48 hours.

It added that since the ceasefire on October 11, the toll has reached 1,257 deaths and 4,131 injuries, while 806 bodies have been recovered.

The ministry said a number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews remain unable to reach them.

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