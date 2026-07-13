Association: Massive Ayatollah Khamenei's Funeral Turnout Reflects Growing Awakening Against Global System of Domination

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism says the massive public participation in the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, reflects a growing awakening among nations in the face of the criminal and unjust nature of the global system of domination.

In a statement released on Saturday, the association said the large turnout in Iran and Iraq was more than a display of public mourning, describing it as a collective condemnation of terrorism and crimes against humanity.

"The massive public participation in the farewell and funeral ceremonies for Iran's martyred Leader is a manifestation of the growing awakening of nations against the criminal and unjust nature of the global system of domination and a cry against this crime against humanity," the statement said.

The association further noted that decades of military pressure, sanctions and support for anti-Iran groups had failed to weaken the Islamic Republic or the regional resistance movement. Instead, it said, those policies had strengthened public awareness across the region and reinforced opposition to foreign domination.

The association also said recent US and Israeli military aggression against Iran, including the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, were aimed at dismantling the regional resistance front but had instead deepened public solidarity.

According to the statement, the widespread participation in the funeral ceremonies demonstrated that people from different social and political backgrounds had united in rejecting terrorism.

The association concluded that this growing public awareness would ultimately undermine the global system of domination, arguing that the same popular awakening that defeated terrorist groups in the region would eventually bring an end to state terrorism.

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