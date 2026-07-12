From Ashura to Retribution: How Arab Media Decoded the Supreme Leader's Post-Funeral Message

Ahlulbayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: The message of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, which was issued on the occasion of the conclusion of the funeral ceremonies for the body of the martyred leader of the revolution in Iran and Iraq, met with widespread reflection in Arab media.

Lebanese networks Al-Manar, Al-Mayadeen, and the Al-Ahed news website, by publishing the full text of this message, focused on those sections in which the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, greeting Imam Aba Abdillah Al-Hussein (AS), introduced the Ashura movement as the source of life for the Islamic Ummah and the Islamic Revolution of Iran, and emphasized that the Islamic Revolution from its very beginning has been a Hussaini revolution and was formed based on the slogans and teachings of the school of Imam Hussein (AS).

According to the reports of these media outlets, the Supreme Leader of the Revolution stated in this message that whenever the oppressed blood of the mujahideen on the path of Imam Hussein (AS) is spilled upon the ground, the Islamic Ummah awakens, and time and place become linked to Ashura and Karbala, and what occurred today in Iran and Iraq is a renewed manifestation of that very Hussaini epic that has breathed new life into the nation and displayed the school of Imam Khomeini (RA) and the martyred leader of the revolution to the world with a fresh visage.

Lebanese media also emphasized those parts of the message in which the presence of tens of millions of people in the cities of Iran and Iraq, especially Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, Najaf, and Karbala, was described as a "historic, enemy-breaking, and unparalleled" presence, and this presence was deemed a continuation of the call of the oppressed Imam Hussein (AS) and a response to the cry of "Is there any supporter to support me?"

Yemeni Networks; Emphasis on Popular Dimensions

Yemeni networks Al-Masirah and the official Saba News Agency, while highlighting the popular dimensions of this message, wrote that Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei described the historic presence of the people in the funeral ceremonies as a symbol of the solidarity of the Islamic Ummah and a sign of the failure of all enemy calculations, and emphasized that this presence revealed the extent of the commitment of the Iranian nation and the nations of the region to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

These media outlets also referred to those parts of the message in which the Supreme Leader of the Revolution considered Iran's revolution as the natural extension of the prophetic mission and the Ashura movement, and introduced the martyred leader of the revolution as a figure who spent his entire life path within the framework of this same school.

Iraqi Al-Ahed Network; Focus on Retribution

The Iraqi Al-Ahed network, in its coverage, focused more than anything on the section related to seeking retribution for the martyrs of the recent wars, quoting the Supreme Leader of the Revolution as saying: "We will take revenge for the blood of the Imam Martyr and all the martyrs of the two recent wars from the criminal killers." This network also published another part of the message in which it is stated that seeking retribution is a demand of the nation, and this demand will certainly be realized. Al-Ahed also highlighted another sentence from the message, according to which all the perpetrators of these crimes, whose names are known, will one day wish they had died a natural death in their beds, but such a fate will not await them.

Iraqi Newspapers; Appreciation for the People's Participation

The Iraqi newspaper Al-Sabah, while publishing sections of this message, emphasized the appreciation of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution for the tens of millions of people from the Iranian and Iraqi nations who attended the funeral ceremonies, and wrote that His Eminence appreciated the Iraqi nation for its extensive participation in these ceremonies and promised retribution for the blood of the martyred leader of the revolution and the other martyrs of the recent wars.

Reflection in Palestinian, Qatari, and Saudi Media

The newspaper Al-Quds Al-Arabi, under the headline "Mojtaba Khamenei Commits to Avenging His Father," reported that the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, in his first message after the conclusion of the funeral ceremonies, considered seeking retribution for the blood of the martyred leader of the revolution as a demand of the Islamic Ummah and explicitly stated that this demand will certainly be realized.

Al Jazeera network also published parts of the message as breaking news, quoting the Supreme Leader of the Revolution as saying that the perpetrators of the assassination of the martyred leader of the revolution and the other martyrs of the recent wars will undoubtedly be held accountable for their crimes, and the free people of the world will soon each take on a share of the mission of seeking retribution for these martyrs.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, publishing a report titled "Khamenei Emphasized Upholding the Path of His Father and Avenging Him," wrote: The Supreme Leader of the Revolution, while appreciating the massive presence of the Iranian and Iraqi people, renewed his covenant with the martyred leader of the revolution to continue his path with steadfastness, not to fear the hardships of this road, and to bind hearts to divine promises just as he did. This newspaper also referred to parts of the message in which the Supreme Leader of the Revolution emphasized that seeking retribution for the blood of the martyred leader of the revolution and all the martyrs of the two recent wars is not solely his personal responsibility, but rather a mission that, even in the absence of current officials, will be pursued by the free people of the world.

Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper also placed its main report focus on the sentence "Avenging my father is a demand of the nation and must be realized," and considered this section of the message as its most prominent axis.

The Qatari network Al-Arabi, while reflecting the message, emphasized the Supreme Leader's commitment to seeking retribution for the martyred leader of the revolution and the other martyrs of the recent wars, and considered this issue the most important part of the message.

In contrast, Saudi networks Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath also covered the news of the issuance of this message and focused in their reports on the reference to the Supreme Leader's commitment to seeking retribution for the martyred leader of the revolution.

Overall, the message of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, was predominantly reflected in Arab media through three main axes:

Honoring the historic presence of the people: Describing the tens of millions of people's presence in Iran and Iraq as a historic, enemy-breaking, and unparalleled event. Connection with Ashura and the continuation of the revolution: Emphasizing the continuation of the path of the Islamic Revolution and the resistance front inspired by the Ashura movement. Retribution: Declaring resolve to seek retribution for the blood of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution and the other martyrs of the recent wars, and continuing this path until its full realization.

It is worth noting that regional media described this message as a sign of the beginning of a new phase in the leadership of the Islamic Revolution and placed special emphasis on the pivotal role of retribution and the continuation of resistance in this phase.

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